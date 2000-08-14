VH1s peoples choice awards

VH1 is creating an awards show from the Web up. My VH1 Music Awards, a live event scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern, will start with fans creating the award categories on VH1 beginning Aug. 15. VH1 states categories may range from "My Favorite Album" to "Most Over-Exposed Artist," but Web users will likely be far more creative in a year in which "The Thong Song" reigned supreme.

Online nominations for favorite artists in each of the selected categories will begin Sept. 8, and on Oct. 21, VH1 fans start voting for the finalists. Voting will proceed up until the moment the award is announced in front of the always spectacularly dressed music audience at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.