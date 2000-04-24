VH1 will unveil a digital channel at this years National Cable Television Association convention in New Orleans.
VH1 will unveil a digital channel at this year's National Cable Television Association convention in New Orleans. VH1 Classic, launched last year on Europe's BskyB, features music from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Classic will be added to the MTV digital Suite, which comprises M2, MTV "X", MTV "S" (for Spanish), VH1 Soul and VH1 Country.
