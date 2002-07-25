VH1 unveils new slate

Trying to get its groove back, VH1 unveiled its first set of new shows

since MTV: Music Television programming whiz Brian Graden took the network under

his wing.

As expected, newlyweds Liza Minnelli and David Gest will star in a new

reality series centered around their star-studded dinner party. Liza &

David premieres in October, with Minnelli and Gest serving as executive

producers.

A new documentary series, Music Behind Bars, looks at prison rock bands.

The series, which debuts Nov. 1, comes from producers Arnold Shapiro and

Alison Grodner, who produced Flipped for MTV and Big Brother for

CBS.

VH1's version of the redecorating-show craze is Rock the House, where

a musician redecorates an unsuspecting fan's room. The series is slated for

October.

Also on tap is animated sketch-comedy series Camp Chaos, based on Web site campchaos.com

, and I Love the 80s, a take on the 1980s decade year-by-year.

Upcoming specials include countdowns on the 100 sexiest

artists, greatest love songs and "moments that rocked the

tube."