VH1 taps 80s for ratings gold

VH1 went back to the 1980s to find some ratings success.

The music network aired a weeklong stunt, I Love The 80s, Dec. 16 through

20, devoting two hours per night to celebrate two years from the 1980s.

After eight episodes, the series averaged a 0.9 Nielsen Media Research

rating.

The 1987 special, which aired Dec. 19, grabbed the highest marks with a 1.1

rating.

VH1 will finish 2002 with a 0.4 average in prime time.

The I Love The 80s series will repeat in a New Year's Day marathon.