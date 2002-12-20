VH1 taps 80s for ratings gold
VH1 went back to the 1980s to find some ratings success.
The music network aired a weeklong stunt, I Love The 80s, Dec. 16 through
20, devoting two hours per night to celebrate two years from the 1980s.
After eight episodes, the series averaged a 0.9 Nielsen Media Research
rating.
The 1987 special, which aired Dec. 19, grabbed the highest marks with a 1.1
rating.
VH1 will finish 2002 with a 0.4 average in prime time.
The I Love The 80s series will repeat in a New Year's Day marathon.
