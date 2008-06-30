VH1, Slide Bringing SuperPoke to TV
By Alex Weprin
VH1 and widget-maker Slide are teaming up on a multiplatform promotion utilizing Slide’s popular “SuperPoke” application on Facebook and MySpace.
The feature allows users of the popular social-networking sites to “poke” one another and send messages.
In this case, VH1-branded SuperPokes will be created for the campaign, allowing for such exchanges as, “Person A ‘gets romantical with’ person B” (Flavor of Love), or, “Person A ‘gives a thorny rose to’ person B” (Rock of Love).
Using a lottery method, more than 10,000 users of the application will have their SuperPokes appear on VH1 during a marathon of Rock of Love, Flavor of Love and I Love New York beginning July 2, leading up to the premiere of the network’s new spinoff, I Love Money.
"Partnering with Slide to create VH1's SuperPoke!Fest gives us yet another unique and effective way to reach our viewers as we launch and brand our new series, I LoveMoney,” VH1 senior vice president, creative group and consumer marketing Nigel Cox-Hagan said in a statement.
“Slide will benefit from a significant amount of TV promotion as we open our airwaves during a weekend-long TV marathon of our highest rated shows to expose the hugely successful SuperPoke! application to our highly engaged TV viewers," he added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.