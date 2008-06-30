VH1, Slide Bringing SuperPoke to TV

VH1 and widget-maker Slide are teaming up on a multiplatform promotion utilizing Slide’s popular “SuperPoke” application on Facebook and MySpace.

The feature allows users of the popular social-networking sites to “poke” one another and send messages.

In this case, VH1-branded SuperPokes will be created for the campaign, allowing for such exchanges as, “Person A ‘gets romantical with’ person B” (Flavor of Love), or, “Person A ‘gives a thorny rose to’ person B” (Rock of Love).

Using a lottery method, more than 10,000 users of the application will have their SuperPokes appear on VH1 during a marathon of Rock of Love, Flavor of Love and I Love New York beginning July 2, leading up to the premiere of the network’s new spinoff, I Love Money.

"Partnering with Slide to create VH1's SuperPoke!Fest gives us yet another unique and effective way to reach our viewers as we launch and brand our new series, I LoveMoney,” VH1 senior vice president, creative group and consumer marketing Nigel Cox-Hagan said in a statement.

“Slide will benefit from a significant amount of TV promotion as we open our airwaves during a weekend-long TV marathon of our highest rated shows to expose the hugely successful SuperPoke! application to our highly engaged TV viewers," he added.