VH1 Slates McLachlan Mini-Video

A music video usually costs around $150,000 to produce, but Sarah McLachlan made her most recent one for just $15 -- the cost of a Sony mini DV tape. The money she didn’t spend will go to 11 charities around the world and the video for her single, “World on Fire,” will premiere on VH1 Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

McLachlan worked with director Sophie Muller and her production crew, who donated their time to make the video. The Grammy-winning artist’s performance is interspersed with scenes showing the standard costs for video production - camera crews, location fees, etc. - and comparing them with the price of food, medical supplies and education for more than one million people in countries including Afghanistan, India and Nairobi.

The video will make its broadcast debut exclusively on VH1 and VH1.com.