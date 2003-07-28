VH1 showcases Madonna Gap ad
VH1 Monday night at 8 p.m. debuted "the director’s cut" of The Gap’s new
TV commercial starring Madonna and Missy Elliott. Themed, "A New Groove. A New
Jean," the spot segues from Madonna’s current single, "Hollywood," into a rap duet
version of her 1985 song, "Into the Groove."
VH1 "bookended" its showing of the spot with two episodes of
Driven, featuring Madonna (at 7 p.m.) and Elliott (right after the spot).
VH1 said Gap Inc. is also making a donation to its "Save the Music Foundation"
in the singers’ names.
The Gap’s TV campaign breaks Wednesday.
