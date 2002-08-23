That VH1 show

A half-hour music video featuring KISS and the cast of That 70s Show

will air on VH1 Aug. 30.

After its cable play, the special -- produced by Carsey-Werner as part of a

promotional campaign for the show -- is being offered to stations as a kickoff to

the Sept. 16 launch of the That 70s Show in syndication.

The show is cleared on 200-plus stations covering 90 percent of the

country.