That VH1 show
A half-hour music video featuring KISS and the cast of That 70s Show
will air on VH1 Aug. 30.
After its cable play, the special -- produced by Carsey-Werner as part of a
promotional campaign for the show -- is being offered to stations as a kickoff to
the Sept. 16 launch of the That 70s Show in syndication.
The show is cleared on 200-plus stations covering 90 percent of the
country.
