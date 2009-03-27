VH1 Sends 'New York' To Work
By Alex Weprin
VH1 has ordered another unscripted series featuring Tiffany “New York” Pollard.
The new series, New York Goes To Work, will feature the perennial VH1 star tackling a new job each week, as voted in by fans in a text message poll. If she impresses her employers, Pollard will receive a $5,000 bonus, if she quits or gets fired, she gets nothing. Viewers will be able to vote on three choices each week, which could include working in a mortuary, a sewer plant or a fast food joint.
Pollard made her debut on VH1 as a contestant on Flavor of Love, the dating show featuring rapper Flavor Flav, in 2006. That appearance led to two spinoff series, I Love New York and New York Goes to Hollywood.
