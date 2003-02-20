VH1 scores with Jackson special
More curious viewers tuned into VH1 last week for the music network's cable play
of Living with Michael Jackson.
The special scored a 1.5 rating and 1.7 million viewers for airings
Saturday afternoon and Sunday night, more than triple VH1's usual prime-time
audience.
