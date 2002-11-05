Trending

VH1 readies originals

By

VH1 is hatching a new awards show as part of its latest programming slate.

The VH1 Big in 2002 Awards will honor the year's best film, music and TV with
bizarre categories like "Year's Best TV/Film Spy Chick."

The awards show, a remake of My VH1 Music Awards, will air Dec.
15.

The network also plans these upcoming debuts:

  • Inside/Out: a close look at artists coping with
    challenges in their lives
  • Rock Med: tag along with doctors who
    moonlight at rock concerts
  • 50 Greatest Hip Hop Artists of All Time: from
    The Beastie Boys to Outkast.