VH1 Orders Six New Reality Shows

VH1 unveiled a new slate of unscripted shows Wednesday, announcing six new series orders.

I Heart Nick Carter, about the relationship between the former Backstreet Boy and his fiancée, will be executive produced for Bischoff Hervey Entertainment by Eric Bischoff, Jason Hervey and Riaz Patel. Nick Carter will also serve as executive producer. Susan Levison, Jill Holmes, Kristen Kelly, Fernando Mills and Laurel Stier will executive produce for VH1.

An untitled project following Love & Hip Hop star K. Michelle will be executive produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie Gayle for Monami Entertainment. Toby Barraud, Stefan Springman and Mala Chapple will serve as executive producers for Eastern TV with co-executive producers Jeff Grogan and Robyn Schnieders. K. Michelle will also serve as executive producer, with Jeff Robinson co-executive producing. Susan Levison, Brad Abramson and Danielle Gelfand will executive produce for VH1. Vivian Gomez will be coordinating producer for VH1.

Swab Stories, following New York tech entrepreneur Jared Rosenthal, will be executive produced by Seanbaker Carter, Joel Olicker, Stephanie Carter, Rosenthal and Royd Chung for Powderhouse Productions. Susan Levison and Kari McFarland will serve as executive producers for VH1. Sean Gottlieb will be supervising producer for VH1.

Walk of Shame Shuttle, about a young businesswoman who ferries college students home after hard nights of partying, will be executive produced by Brian Graden, Lois Curren and Gaurav Misra for BG Media. Susan Levison, Jill Holmes, Kristen Kelly and Fernando Mills will executive produce for VH1.

This is Hot 97, which looks inside the famous New York hip-hop radio station, will be executive produced by Mona Scott-Young for Monami Entertainment and Barraud, Springman, Chapple and Ian Gelfand for Eastern TV. Susan Levison, Brad Abramson and Stephen Mintz will serve as executive producers for VH1. David Digangi is co-executive producer for Eastern TV. Vivian Gomez will be coordinating producer for VH1.

White Girls of Rap, following five up-and-coming white female rappers, will be executive produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions' Ryan Seacrest and Izzie Pick Ashcroft. Susan Levison, Jill Holmes, Kristen Kelly and Fernando Mills will executive produce for VH1.

This is Hot 97 is scheduled to premiere March 31 at 10:30 p.m. White Girls of Rap is scheduled to premiere this fall. The rest of the shows are all slated to debut some time this summer.

The new series orders follow last week's announcement that VH1 had given the greenlight to scripted series Hindsight. News of the new unscripted slate was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.