VH1 Orders "Celebrity Rehab" Spinoff, Renews Five Series

VH1 renewed five series and gave first season orders to two others. The network says that it has ordered second seasons of I Want To Work For Diddy, Brooke Knows Best, Tool Academy and Gotti's Way 2, and a third season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

It has also ordered Celebrity Rehab spinoff Sex Rehab with Dr. Drew and New York Goes to Work, which was previously announced as in development.

"VH1 is riding high on its most successful wave of original hit programming yet. We launched more new hit series than any other cable network in the first quarter of 2009," said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Production, VH1, in a statement. "Much of our momentum can be credited to many of the franchises and talent that we're renewing today. These upcoming projects will continue to set the mark for reality television while connecting with some of the most loyal viewers in all of television."