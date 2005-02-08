VH1 Names Marketing Exec

MTV Networks' VH1 has named Brenda Freeman vice president, consumer marketing, overseeing all off-channel marketing for the company, including integrated marketing, ad sales, research and press groups.

Freeman previously served as VP, affiliate marketing, entertainment group, for MTV Networks, where she implemented marketing strategy around affiliate efforts in brand promotion, distribution, support and local ad sales.

Prior to that, she served as executive director of marketing and special events for ABC Radio Networks.

VHI is owned by MTV Networks, a unit of Viacom International Inc.