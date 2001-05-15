VH1 lines up Strange stars

VH1 has started casting guest stars for its Strange Frequency sci-fi anthology series, Reuters reports.

Ally Sheedy, Stuart Margolin, Peter Strauss, Wendie Malick, Patsy Kensit and Roger Daltrey lead the list of guest stars assembled thus far for the Twilight Zone-like half-hour series to premiere in the Saturday 10 p.m. time slot in September. It's the most expensive series VH1 has attempted.

Meanwhile, VH1 Classic - the digital-network VH1 clone - aims to reach 8 million cable subscribers by the end of the year. The network has signed carriage deals with cable operators Time Warner, Adelphia and Comcast to add the channel to their digital offerings.