VH1 Launches Mobile Junk 20

VH1 has launched a new mobile application for consumer created content. The program, "Mobile Junk 20" invites consumers to upload mobile video and photos for consideration for the network's viral video compendium program Web Junk 20.

The mobile application, available exclusively via Sprint for the moment, will also let consumers watch, rate and share videos and photos submitted by others. In early 2007, VH1 will add the mobile application to other carriers and also aim to create a mobile community by letting consumers make profile pages and leave messages for others.

VH1 Mobile earlier this year launched a dedicated mobile channel for Web Junk 20, including weekly and archived video clips from the show. Also since early 2006, viewers of the show could upload video online.