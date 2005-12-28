VH1 To Launch Web Video Countdown

TV viewers will now be able to find out where Andy Milonakis' "The Super Bowl is Gay," "Happy Chrismahanukwanzakah," and similar Internet clips rank among the pantheon of viral videos.

That's because VH1 is launching a new, weekly, countdown show, Web Junk 20, that will capitalize on MTV Networks’ acquisition of web aggregator and distributor, iFilm.

The show will count down each week's top 20 weird or funny video clips on the Internet, as determined by iFilm, which ranks the clips on its Web site (www.ifilm.com).

Premiering Jan. 13 at 11:30 p.m., the show will run Friday nights on VH1 and then on VH1’s broadband network, VSpot. It will be hosted by comedian Patrice O’Neal, who will provide commentary on the clips.

This is the first program to come out of MTV Networks’ $49 million acquisition of iFilm in October 2005.

The site will provide research for Web Junk 20, show the full clips in their entirety on its web site, and allow viewers to upload their own content for consideration.

The show is executive produced for VH1 by Richard Hankey, Shelly Tatro, and Michael Hirschorn.

Hollywood-based iFilm reaches more than 10 million users each month with programming from studios, amateur filmmakers, and user-generated content including movies, short films, TV clips, video-game trailers, music videos, and sports.

Its investors include Eastman Kodak, Liberty Digital, Rainbow Media, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures.

