VH1 To Give Away Tiffany Glasses

VH1 is joining the list of media outlets that have not given up on ’80s teen queen Tiffany and her efforts to resuscitate her singing career. Tiffany, who made a name for herself crooning hits including "I Think We’re Alone Now" in shopping malls across the country before posing nude in Playboy in 2002 and cooperating with E! on a True Hollywood Story, will headline a live acoustic show in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. It will promote VH1’s I Love the ’80s 3D (the show premieres Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET).

Tiffany will perform at National Amusements Theaters’ The Bridge: Cinema de Lux, followed by a trivia contest—which might be kind of redundant—and panel discussion with the TV show’s commentators. (The singer’s performance will also be available on the VH1’s Web site). About 1,000 National Amusement Theaters are running promos for the series, the latest in VH1’s nostalgia-happy I Love the… series. Best Buy stores will be giving out free 3D glasses.

We thought that cheesy 3D technology was a strictly ’50s thing, but somehow it says ’80s to VH1. So does E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial from 1982.

So the network is combining the two for a promotion in New York on Oct. 24: Red-hoodie-wearing bike riders carrying ET dolls will be dispatched to Times Square, Penn Station and other NYC locales while “’80s ambassadors” walk alongside them, attempting to distribute 15,000 pairs of 3D glasses to New Yorkers— who might be inclined to give a wide berth to hoodie-wearing, bike-riding doll fetishists and their too-cheerful protégés.