VH1 Getting Sober With 'Rehab' Spinoff

VH1 has ordered a spinoff to its popular Celebrity Rehab franchise. The new series, Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House will follow members from the first two seasons as they move into a “sober house” following their stint in rehab.



The house members will be Rodney King, Nikki McKibbin, Steven Adler and Amber Smith from season two, Seth “Shifty” Binzer and Mary Carey from season one and comedian Andy Dick, who will join the series a few episodes in.



VH1 ordered eight one-hour episodes of Sober House, which will premiere Thursday Jan. 15 at 10 p.m.