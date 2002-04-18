VH1 gets GM

One month after adding sagging music network VH1 to her watch, MTV Networks music

group president Judy McGrath tapped 11-year MTV: Music Television marketing veteran Christina Norman

to be her deputy.

Norman will oversee VH1's daily operations, marketing and promotions.

McGrath is expected to bring on another high-level executive to head

programming.

MTV president of entertainment Brian Graden has surfaced as a candidate.

Most recently MTV's senior vice president of marketing and on-air promotions, Norman is

VH1 first-ever executive VP and general manager.

In March, former VH1 and Country Music Television president John Sykes departed to head Viacom Inc.'s

Infinity Broadcasting Corp. and McGrath took on oversight for the two channels.

CMT already had GM Brian Phillips in place.