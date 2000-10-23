VH1 gets game

Just when it seemed impossible to spin yet another twist on Behind the Music, VH1 presents The Game Behind the Music, one of three new game

shows greenlighted for pilots.

Game rewards players who can best

answer questions pulled from episodes of the mother series. Name That Video is the VH1 version of Name That Tune ; and Love

& Harmony is a sort of Newlywed

Game. Executive Vice President of Programming Jeff Gaspin says game

shows are "an attempt to get more diverse with our programming.. As

we've seen with Rock & Roll Jeopardy,

music and game shows make good business sense." Rock

& Roll Jeopardy was No. 3 out of 28 regularly scheduled series

in the third quarter, he points out.

The network has also struck a deal to provide music news for Entertainment Tonight. VH1's Rebecca Rankin will

host.