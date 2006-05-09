VH1 Gets Into Game

VH1 has launched VH1 Games, an area of its web site devoted to free, original, and classic games, as well as downloadable games currently popular on the Internet. The site, http://games.vh1.com, will also offer gaming news and a blog, “VH1 Game Break.”

VH1 Games will program original games inspired by classic titles and by VH1’s pop-culture series. VH1 Games has also partnered with Midway, the gaming company also owned by Viacom, to license classic games from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including Spy Hunter, Joust and Defender.

Finally, the company has also paired with game developer and distributor Big Fish Games to offer more than 100 downloadable games in genres like puzzles, Mahjong, and action. The downloadable games are free for hour-long trials and $19.99 for full versions. The site will also offer leader boards and other community functions.

MTV Networks last year joined forces with Midway to form a new division, MTV Games, which creates and markets original videogame titles for consoles bearing the MTV Networks’ branding

