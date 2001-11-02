VH1 fields talent for awards fete
Mick Jagger, Creed, Sting, Nelly Furtado, Lenny Kravitz, Destiny's Child and No Doubt will perform live at My VH1 Music Awards '01 next month.
The music show, airing live on VH1 December 2 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, is an interactive awards show, with fans selecting categories and winners.
Sponsors for the VH1 awards show include Warner Bros. Pictures, AT&T, L'Oreal, Universal Pictures, Toyota, Stetson, Old Navy, Verizon and MasterCard.
- Richard Tedesco
