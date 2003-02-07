VH1 countersues Minnelli, Gest

VH1 lobbed its own lawsuit at star couple Liza Minnelli and David Gest,

seeking $1.5 million in damages for alleged breach of contract.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court, is in response to a $23 million

suit Gest filed against the music network in December after VH1 walked out on

production of the Liza & David reality show.

VH1 alleged that Gest repeatedly frustrated and delayed show production in

violation of his contract. The MTV Networks channel also contended that Gest

brought excessive expenses to VH1 above what was agreed upon in the

contract.

Among the claims: that Gest demanded $60,000 to install his West Coast-based

hair stylist near his New York apartment during show production and that he

canceled a Halloween party, which VH1 would film, after MTVN wouldn't pony up

$30,000 for the festivities (they had agreed on $20,000).

A source familiar with VH1's position said, "They don't like the idea of

suing talent, but once Gest filed his own suit, they had no choice but to

respond."