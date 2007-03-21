VH1 To Canvas New York for Content

In an effort to drum up awareness and, more importantly, content for its new user-generated show Acceptable.tv, VH1 is sending roving teams of "mobile sound stages" around New York City Thursday and Friday, March 22-23.

The teams will canvas Manhattan with cameras, directors, actors and story ideas which random people will be encouraged to participate in.

Acceptable.tv, first announced in January, is produced by Jack Black and channel101.com with user-generated content submitted to and voted for by users of its Website. It is part of an increasing number of Viacom-produced shows based around user-generated content. Last month Nickelodeon announced a daily afternoon block of kid-generated content called ME:TV.

Acceptable.tv premieres on VH1 at 10 PM Friday March 23.