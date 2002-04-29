VH1 cancels late-night show

VH1 is dumping late-night offering Late World with Zach after less

than a two-month run.

The show debuted to a 0.2 rating, and it never built a following.

The cancellation was the first major programming move since MTV Networks

Music Group president Judy McGrath added the sagging channel to her watch in

late March and tapped MTV: Music Television marketing veteran Christina Norman

to be its executive vice president and general manager.