VH1 cancels late-night show
VH1 is dumping late-night offering Late World with Zach after less
than a two-month run.
The show debuted to a 0.2 rating, and it never built a following.
The cancellation was the first major programming move since MTV Networks
Music Group president Judy McGrath added the sagging channel to her watch in
late March and tapped MTV: Music Television marketing veteran Christina Norman
to be its executive vice president and general manager.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.