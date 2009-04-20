VH1 Bringing Back "Divas"

VH1 is bringing back its VH1 Divas franchise after a four year hiatus.

The special, which honors a group of the top female musicians and singers will premiere on VH1 Thursday September 17.

"Over the years, we've received constant calls and emails asking us to bring back our Divas show. Now more than ever, the time feels right to re-launch this beloved show as a new generation of talented female artists has come to the forefront of music," said Lee Rolontz, Executive Producer for VH1 Divas and Executive Vice President, Music Production for VH1, announcing the pickup. "We've heard our viewers, and we promise to deliver a live show that will generate the same ‘Divas' excitement as in the past -- while also infusing some new twists along the way."

VH1 Divas will be televised live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

The honorees and performers have not been announced, and VH1 is soliciting suggestions from fans at divas.vh1.com.

Rolontz, Rick Krim and Patrizia DiMaria will produce the special for VH1.