VH1 Is Band Booster

Look for 76 trombones to be added to band rooms around the country, with 110 cornets close behind.

That's because VH1's Save The Music Foundation will spend $4 million on new musical instruments to help restore music education programs at 140 public schools.“These donations bring the VH1 Save The Music Foundation considerably closer to next year’s 10th anniversary goal of bringing music education programs to one million public school students,” said Paul Cothran, executive director of the foundation.

In honor of The National Association for Music Education's “Music In Our Schools Month” (March), the Foundation will work with cable affiliate partners to present 28 communities with the instruments.

The Foundation is also donating more than $300,000 worth of instruments, or the equivalent of 13 school music programs--to schools in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, impacted by Hurricane Katrina.