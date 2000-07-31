VH1 and A & E receive Emmy honor

VH1's Save the Music program and A & E's Biography project for schools have won the 2000 Governor's Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

VH1's Save the Music provides instruments for schools and supports music-education programs. A & E's Biography project extends the program franchise into classrooms.

The award will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.