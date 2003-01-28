VH1 adds reality, docs

VH1 is mixing up reality and documentary formats for its latest

original-programming slate.

With its own twist on American Idol-type reality, Destination Diva:

The Search for a Superstar, VH1 will hunt for undiscovered divas and

introduce the "ultimate diva" on its annual VH1 Divas musical special in

May.

Destination Diva bows April 14.

VH1 is also branching out its subjects to include movies and pop culture,

including another new series, Behind the Movies, an offspring of VH1's

franchise series, Behind the Music, set for a February debut.

Brian Graden, president of entertainment for VH1 and MTV: Music Television, said he usually dislikes spinoffs because "a lot of things are overplayed." But Movies, he

added, "has a natural fit to the brand."

Unlike sister network MTV, which cycles in new series all of the time, VH1's new

slate heavily favors specials.

Many of the upcoming specials will be first-person documentaries, like

Shania: What's It Like, a one-hour show on singer Shania Twain's latest

tour (debuts Feb. 13), and Karaoke Dreams, following six of America's most

devoted karaoke singers (March 2).

Graden said, "This is another way to get at subject matter in a way that we

haven't done."

VH1's ratings have pepped up recently. The network averaged a 0.5 in prime

time for January, up from a 0.3 in January 2002.