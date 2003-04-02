Trending

VH1 adds Lachman

By

Cliff Lachman is joining VH1 as senior vice president of production and
development.

Lachman is charged with development coming out of VH1's New York and Los
Angeles offices, new programming and existing series.

Most recently, he was head of first-run programming development for Twentieth
Television, where he launched syndicated shows including Texas Justice,
Power of Attorney and Divorce Court.