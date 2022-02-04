Vevo Puts Longform Videos From Doja Cat on Roku Channel

Vevo is exclusively releasing Doja Cat’s official live performance series on The Roku Channel this weekend.

Planet Her, the long form video, features performances of her songs Ain’t Shit, Need to know and Love To Dream. They can be watched on-demand through Music on The Roku Channel exclusively on Saturday and Sunday.

The longform version of Doja Cat’s Official Live Performances will be widely available across the rest of the Vevo network beginning Monday.

Official Live Performances is a key tent pole for Vevo and has featured many top artists.

Vevo previously released exclusive performances of Say So and Streets, as well as a short film The Tale of Becoming Doja Cat.

Roku launched the Vevo App in 2013. The Vevo lineup on The Roku Channel in the U.S. currently includes: Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s and Vevo 2K. ■