Vevo Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop With Fresh Content

Music video service Vevo said it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with original content and special programming.

The event kicks off with a special edition of the series Vevo Footnotes taking a behind the scenes look at Public Enemy’s Fight The Power with Chuck D.

Hip-hop legends including A$AP Rocky, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Grand Puba, Havoc, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Macklemore, Mack Maine, MC Serch, Naughty By Nature, Raekwon, Salt-N-Pepa, Souls of Mischief and T.I. will appear on Vevo Footnotes and Vevo.ctrl.

“Hip-hop hasn’t just shaped music; it’s shaped culture as a whole - from fashion, language, sports, even politics and beyond, and music videos have been there to aid in propelling those cultural shifts forward,” says Jordan Glickson, VP, Music & Talent at Vevo,

“Vevo has continued to nurture the groundwork laid by hip-hop pioneers, creating a platform for hip-hop videos to not only live, but thrive. In fact, we’ve seen the genre become one of our most-viewed on our network these past few years,” Glickson said. “It’s a privilege for us to take our ctrl. franchise, which has continuously showcased the best artists of today and tomorrow, and use it to shine a deserving spotlight on these legendary artists and their iconic art. We look forward to celebrating Hip-Hop at 50 with these artists and our audience throughout all of 2023.”

Hip-hop will also be celebrated with programming including Legends In Concert, Hip-Hop International, 2K Hip-Hop Legends, Rock Meets Rap, ‘70s Sampled Songs, and ‘80’s Sampled Songs. ■