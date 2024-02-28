Vevo Hires Telus To Sell Ads In Canada
Music service reaches 10 million Canadians monthly
Music video service Vevo said it hired Telus as its direct ad sales representative in Canada.
The move will enable Vevo to bring its extensive music video content and enhanced advertising opportunities to the Canadian market, where it already reaches 10 million Canadians monthly.
“Telus’ extensive reach and expertise in the Canadian market makes them an ideal partner for Vevo. We have been expanding our distribution footprint in Canada, especially on CTV, where we see continued growing viewership,” said Rob Christensen, executive VP, global sales at Vevo. “Vevo’s library of over 800,000 music videos provides advertisers with both an engaging environment and access to hard-to-reach, coveted audiences, such as Gen Z and cord-cutters.”
Telus is a communications technology company with $20 billion in annual revenue. It operates in 32 countries.
“Our direct ad sales partnership with Vevo marks an exciting entry into Canada’s advertising space, with a focus on providing exceptional value for local brands and media agencies,” said Dwayne Benefield, chief product officer at Telus. “Leveraging this collaboration, advertisers can connect with viewers in a meaningful way through Vevo, and maximize the impact of their advertising strategies in the Canadian market."
