Veteran Reporters Randy Travis, Beth Galvin Take Buyouts at WAGA Atlanta

WAGA Atlanta investigative reporter Randy Travis and medical reporter Beth Galvin have taken buyout offers at the station. Travis joined the station in 1990, when it was a CBS affiliate. Galvin joined it in 1996, after it had switched to Fox.

Travis is 62, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Galvin is 58.

Before finding his way to WAGA, Travis was a reporter at WMC Memphis, WYFF Greenville and WMAZ Macon. He got his start in media as a sportswriter for his hometown newspaper, the Athens Banner-Herald.

Travis joined the station’s investigative team in 1994, and won a Peabody Award, for an investigation into police officers using a flawed drug test in the field that led to a bunch of false positives, in 2018. That story was entitled “$2 Tests: Bad Arrests.”

Travis shared on Facebook, “There’s one thing I’ve learned working 45 years in the news business — 42 in local TV news — it’s this: nothing good ever lasts. There’s always an end.

“And so it is with my career at Fox 5.

“On Tuesday, I accepted a generous offer and retired from the station. I was there nearly 35 years. Each one of them wasn’t just good. They were great.”

He was diagnosed as a diabetic at age 29, but has nonetheless completed dozens of marathons.

In 2015, Galvin donated a kidney, and reported on her experience for WAGA.

“What a privilege it has been to get to tell your medical stories for the last 24 years,” she shared on Facebook. “I started out at FOX 5 as a general assignment reporter, and then gradually leaned more and more into the medical stories which really gave me a chance to stretch my own reporting skills. By 2000, I was covering medicine full time, and I have loved it every day since then.”

She concluded by crediting photojournalist Eli Jordan. “I am so proud of the stories we covered, and I hope you found them helpful and inspired as I was by the people who shared their stories. What a beautiful, amazing ride it has been,” Galvin said.

The Journal-Constitution said Randall Rinehart, an editor at the station for 26 years, also took a buyout.