Veteran GM Maroney Calls It a Career in Denver

Peter Maroney, VP and general manager at KDVR-KWGN, will retire June 26. According to the Denver Post, he will perhaps write about his 48-year broadcast career or do some filmmaking. He’ll stay in Denver.

Maroney came up on the content side of the business, producing documentaries at WCCO Minneapolis.

He arrived in Denver to run the Fox-CW station, then owned by Local TV, in 2010. Before that, he was president/general manager of WTVR Richmond for seven years, and had previously been the GM at KOIN Portland after a stint as director of news and programming.