Vet pub tests tube



Variety, the bible of show business, is looking to pen its own

chapter.

Industry executives said the media magazine -- a sister publication of

Broadcasting & Cable -- is fronting a weekend news chatter -- billed

as a Meet the Press for the entertainment set -- targeted to cable news

networks.

The pitch from the magazine's brass, including helmers Peter Bart and Charles

Koones, is that it will draw upscale eyeballs a la The Wall Street

Journal.

Networks powwowed with include MSNBC and Fox News Channel, but not Cable News

Network, although Bart already appears regularly on CNN's Lou Dobbs

Moneyline.

For his part, Bart said Variety is not the pursuer, adding: 'No deal

is presently being discussed.'