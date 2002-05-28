Vet pub tests tube
Variety, the bible of show business, is looking to pen its own
chapter.
Industry executives said the media magazine -- a sister publication of
Broadcasting & Cable -- is fronting a weekend news chatter -- billed
as a Meet the Press for the entertainment set -- targeted to cable news
networks.
The pitch from the magazine's brass, including helmers Peter Bart and Charles
Koones, is that it will draw upscale eyeballs a la The Wall Street
Journal.
Networks powwowed with include MSNBC and Fox News Channel, but not Cable News
Network, although Bart already appears regularly on CNN's Lou Dobbs
Moneyline.
For his part, Bart said Variety is not the pursuer, adding: 'No deal
is presently being discussed.'
