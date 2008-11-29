'Very Solid Case' Against Pressly Murder Suspect

Related: Man Arrested in Pressly Murder

DNA evidence links suspect Curtis Lavelle Vance to the murder of KATV Little Rock anchor Anne Pressly, reports KATV’s Kristin Fisher.

“We had forensics from the house,” Little Rock PD spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings told KATV. “We had matches on that; yes, we have a very solid case against Mr. Vance.”

KATV anchor Anne Pressley died several days after she was beaten in her home last month. She was 26.

Hastings suggested the motive was burglary, and that Pressly was not targeted because she was a high-profile personality in Little Rock. “He was not stalking her,” he told The New York Times. “We don’t know for sure, but we think the motive is going to be robbery. I think he saw an opportunity and took advantage of it.”

In a separate case, Vance faces rape and burglary charges stemming from an attack on a 32-year-old schoolteacher in Marianna, Ark., about one hundred miles east of Little Rock.



Vance’s arraignment in the Pressly case took place Friday morning. He's being held without bail pending trial.