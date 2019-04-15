‘Very Scary People’ Gets Second Season on HLN

Very Scary People, which chronicles the lives of the most frightening individuals in recent history, is getting a second season on HLN. Donnie Wahlberg hosts.

Season one, which began March 17 with a look at John Wayne Gacy, has six two-hour episodes. Charles Manson, the NorCal Rapist and Rev. Jim Jones are also profiled on the show.

HLN said the series is on pace to be its highest rated original series in terms of total viewers and in the demo. One episode remains.

Wahlberg stars in CBS drama Blue Bloods and in A&E unscripted series Wahlburgers.

Nancy Duffy, VP of program development for CNN, is the executive producer of Very Scary People.

HLN is part of CNN.