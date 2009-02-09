Verveer Joins Communications Law Practice as Counsel

Noted antitrust attorney Philip Verveer has joined the communications practice of Jenner & Block in Washington as counsel.

Verveer has been a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher for the last 25 years, where he launched that firm's communications practice.

Verveer's resume includes the antitrust division at Justice, where he was lead counsel in the government's case against AT&T in the 1970's, which resulted in the breakup of the Bells. He was also an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission and was chief of the FCC's Cable Bureau, Broadcast Bureau and Common Carrier Bureau.

"He will be a great asset to our robust Communications Practice," said Jenner & Block managing partner Susan Levy in announcing the move, "and will provide tremendous insight to our communications, technology and content provider clients."