Versus Unfurls America's Cup Plans

Comcast's Versus network says it will offer live coverage of the 32nd America's Cup sailing competition from the waters off Valencia, Spain, beginning with the opening race on Saturday, June 23. Each race of the best-of-nine, match-race series will air live each morning from 8:30-11 a.m. ET, and be replayed 12-2:30 p.m. ET and 7:30-10 p.m. ET each day.

Versus, which is carrying the America's Cup final for the first time after ESPN covered it for decades, will also cover the America's Cup Challenger Series presented by Louis Vuitton (formerly known as the Louis Vuitton Cup). That series of match-races will determine which one of 11 teams will challenge defending Cup champion Alinghi of Switzerland in the Cup final. Coverage will begin April 16 with daily highlight shows on the Round Robin series, Cup Dates, which will air during the network’s coverage of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs. It will then expand to live daily coverage of the challenger semifinals and finals starting in mid May.

"Versus is proud to present the America's Cup to our viewers for the first time,” said Versus President Gavin Harvey in a statement. “It’s a one-of-a-kind world-class event with intense competition—it’s team vs. team, country vs. country, and men vs. the sea—and is a battle for one of the world’s most prestigious sports trophies. The America’s Cup is a natural culmination to our coverage of the many qualifying races leading up to this race.”

The network's Website, Versus.com, will provide sailing fans with 24-hour access to race information beginning with the Round Robin series, including video clips of race footage; sailing features; daily reports from Versus commentators and sailing experts; insider information about the races, teams and competitors; photo galleries and updates for overall race standings.

The Versus commentating team includes veteran broadcaster Craig Hummer alongside former America’s Cup sailors Andy Green and Tucker Thompson.