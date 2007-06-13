Versus Sports New Programming Exec
By Ben Grossman
Versus has hired Jeff Goldberg as VP of programming, marking his return to the network formerly known as the Outdoor Life Network (OLN)..
Goldberg comes to the sports/competition network from Discovery Channel, where he was VP of programming.
Prior to Discovery, Goldberg was VP of program planning for Spike TV and has worked for MSNBC, Showtime and MTV, as well as a first stint with OLN.
