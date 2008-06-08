Versus Locks Up Tour de France Through 2013

Cable sports network Versus has extended its deal with the Amaury Sport Organization for exclusive U.S. television rights to the Tour de France through 2013.

Versus has featured Tour de France coverage as part of its summer programming for the past eight years.

"Signing a multi-year extension deal with the ASO demonstrates that the network’s commitment to the Tour de France has never been stronger. We are proud to be home to one of the most intense competitions on earth and a sporting event that truly embodies the essence of the Versus brand," said Gavin Harvey, President of Versus, announcing the deal. "With the field wide open this year, I’m confident we’re going to see an unbelievable competition unfold on the race course right through to the very end.”

“Add to that a strong presence of top American contenders and it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be wearing the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysées," he added.

Versus will air 14 hours of race action a day, including a pre-race show, replays and a primetime show. The network will also make a condense version of that day’s stage available on its VOD platform.

The 2008 Tour de France begins July 5.