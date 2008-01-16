Versus Locks Up McCain, Huckabee for Sportsmen Vote ‘08

Republican presidential candidates Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will be the first candidates to participate on Versus’ Sportsmen Vote ‘08 Q&A series.

Versus and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation announced Candidates on Demand, a series of chats with presidential candidates about hunting, fishing and environmental issues, last September. The network expanded on the program in December, branding the new campaign Sportsmen Vote ’08.

Participating candidates will be asked 8-10 questions about issues of importance to hunters and outdoorsmen, from availability of hunting and fishing to environmental issues and concerns.

While Huckabee and McCain are the only two candidates to participate so far, the network said it will reach out to all of the campaigns of both political parties.

“Part of our mission to be the pre-eminent destination for outdoor programming is to expand the hunting and fishing community base and give a voice to the issues that are important to them,” Versus president Gavin Harvey said in a statement.

“With the upcoming presidential election, and in the ever-changing digital era, this is the perfect platform for our country’s political leaders to connect with this group,” he added.

The Q&As with McCain and Huckabee will be available on Versus on Demand and on Versus.com beginning Thursday.