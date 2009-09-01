Versus Goes Dark on DirecTV in Carriage Dispute

The carriage dispute between DirecTV and sports network Versus has resulted in the service going dark on the No. 1 satellite provider.

DirecTV, in a statement early this morning, said that Comcast, which owns Versus, "has forced us to take down the channel because we will not agree to their ridiculous demands that simply do not reflect current market valuations for their programming." The contract expired at midnight on Sept. 1.

Versus did not respond to an email looking for a comment early this morning.

According to SNL Kagan, Versus is getting about 18 cents per subscriber per month in monthly carriage fees from distributors in 2009.

