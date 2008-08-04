Versus Gets Jacked for NHL

Interactive broadcast provider Jacked signed a deal with Comcast’s Versus to provide its service to the cable sports network for National Hockey League games, as well as for college football and basketball.

Versus will now use the Jacked SportsTop online application during its NHL contests, as well as for college-football games from the Pac-10, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences and for Mountain West conference basketball games.

Jacked and Versus ran a test during the 2008 NHL playoffs.

“This cross-platform offering will also allow advertisers to target a captive audience of sports fans simultaneously engaged of both their online and on-air experiences,” Jacked CEO Bryan Biniak said.

Jacked’s SportsTop application currently supports all National Basketball Association, National Football League, Major League Baseball and NHL games, as well as NCAA Division I football and basketball games. It publishes content synchronized with live telecasts, including up-to-the-minute statistics and video.

Jacked has previously partnered with entities including NBC, CBS, Fuel and Raycom Sports.