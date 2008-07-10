Versus Becomes a Contender

As first reported in B&C, the fourth season of The Contender and the debut season of The Contender Muay Thai will join the fight card at Versus.

The Contender will premiere in December with 11 one-hour episodes and a two-hour season finale, while The Contender Muay Thai will debut July 31 at 10 p.m. (EST) with 14 one-hour episodes and a two-hour finale.

Mark Burnett Productions and DreamWorks Television produce The Contender, while The Contender Muay Thai is produced by Imagine Omnimedia in cooperation with those two companies.

“As Versus continues to build upon its ratings momentum, The Contender and The Contender Muay Thai are a perfect complement to our ever-growing portfolio of programming in the genre such as WEC [World Extreme Cagefighting], TapouT and Fight Night,” Versus executive vice president of programming, production and business operations Marc Fein said in a statement.

“When you have the opportunity to bring a top brand with an established following to the network and the ability to work with someone with a proven track record such as Mark Burnett and DreamWorks, you jump at it,” he added.