Vermont Candidates for Governor Blitz TV

Driven by early primary voting, the three Democratic candidates wanting to be Vermont’s next governor are blitzing TV during a normally slow month.

Peter Galbraith, a former U.S. ambassador, and Sue Minter, a former state legislator and transportation secretary, both launched ads this week. They join former state Rep. Matt Dunne, who started advertising in June.

The candidates are vying to be named their party’s nominee in the Aug. 9 primary. Three-term Gov. Peter Shumlin is not seeking reelection.

Here's what they're saying:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k4epQPY52A[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPdJoFBg2_0[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sT1QKrVgfU[/embed]