Vermeulen Joins Tru Optik as Chief Operating Officer

Over-the-top data management platform Tru Optik said it hired Frans Vermeulen as chief operating officer.

Vermeulen, who had been VP of advanced strategy and operations at Comcast, will be responsible for Tru Optik’s revenue, commercial enterprise and global expansion. He will also be recruiting personnel to help the company grow.

“2018 is the tipping point for OTT/CTV as media companies, enterprise vendors and advertisers are all competing for relevance and market share,” said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. “Frans is an incredibly seasoned executive with a track record of scaling successful technology companies. His wealth of experience across both digital media and linear TV make him uniquely qualified to help navigate Tru Optik’s continued ascendance as the de facto standard for OTT audience intelligence and data management.”

At Comcast, Vermeulen focused on global advertising strategy, technology and partnerships and the acquisition of ThisTechnology, Adazzle, Visible World and StickyAds.TV. Before Comcast, he was with FreeWheel before it was acquired by Comcast in 2014 and held positions at aCemo, Cendant and DoubleClick.

“I could not be more excited to re-enter the ranks of innovative and fast-growing companies to help the team at Tru Optik drive forward in the OTT ecosystem,” said Vermeulen. “The company is at a pivotal point in its history, having established the standard for measuring and monetizing OTT across many different constituencies. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and relationships as the organization scales from a product, geographic, operations and revenue perspective."