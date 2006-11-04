Verjee To Cover State For CNN

Zain Verjee, who has been a general correspondent for CNN in Washington, has been named State Department correspondent for the network.

CNN is said to see a rising star in Verjee, who up until last spring co-anchored the Your World Today CNNI broadcast.

Verjee recently covered Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice’s trip to Russia and Asia. In addition to State, Verjee will continue to report on global affairs.

In another move, Carol Costello, most recently a New York-based correspondent, will begin reporting for CNN's Situation Room.

